Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 36,754 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,024,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,865,000 after buying an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 326.1% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 329,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

