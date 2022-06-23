Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

NYSE LMT opened at $415.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.15 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

