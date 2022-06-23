Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.54 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.