iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 86.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

