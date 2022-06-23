PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

