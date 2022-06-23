Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 30,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,757 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.8% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

