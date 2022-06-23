Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,995 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.86. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

