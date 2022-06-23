Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,998 shares of company stock worth $5,278,469 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.53. The company has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $390.59 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

