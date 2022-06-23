Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.