Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

