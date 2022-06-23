Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.06.

NYSE ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

