Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

McDonald’s stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.03. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

