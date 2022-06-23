Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

