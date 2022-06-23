iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

