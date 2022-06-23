1,610 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

