MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 20,806 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,806 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 2.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $38,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.48 and a 200 day moving average of $274.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

