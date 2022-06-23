PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PYPL stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

