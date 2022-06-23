Webster Bank N. A. Sells 4,519 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.67 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

