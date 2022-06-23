Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $390.59 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.53.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

