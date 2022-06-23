Tiaa Fsb Sells 5,355 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $67,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $489.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.