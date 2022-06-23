Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 19.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $240.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

