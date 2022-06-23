AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.56 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

