Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in NIKE by 722.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

NYSE NKE opened at $104.92 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

