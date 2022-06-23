Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average is $278.47. The stock has a market cap of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.