Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.6% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.