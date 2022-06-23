Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 285,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

