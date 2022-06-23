Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 225,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

