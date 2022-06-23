Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.08 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day moving average is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

