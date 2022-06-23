PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.47 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

