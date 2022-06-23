Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,772 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cummins worth $19,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $193.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.17 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a 200-day moving average of $209.90. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

