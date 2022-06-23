Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,020 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,840 shares of company stock worth $20,113,549 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average of $205.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

