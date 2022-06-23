Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $459.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $203.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $390.59 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

