CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $130.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.93. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.