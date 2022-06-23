Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 280 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,373,794. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

