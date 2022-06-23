Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

