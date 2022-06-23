Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 551.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $286.40 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

