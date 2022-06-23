Tiaa Fsb Sells 73,736 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $615,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

VO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

