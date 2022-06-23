PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $51,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.