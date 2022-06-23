Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

NYSE:WMT opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

