Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 583 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average is $230.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.