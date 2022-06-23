Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 119.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.