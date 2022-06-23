Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

