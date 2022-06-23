New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $33.20 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 719,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 11.8% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,793,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,749,000 after acquiring an additional 318,205 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 134,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 92,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

