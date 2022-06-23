Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

