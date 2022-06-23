Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $173.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

