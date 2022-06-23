Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.