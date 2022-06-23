Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 157,483 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14,086.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Target were worth $33,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

