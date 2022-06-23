Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,370 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $33,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 132,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

