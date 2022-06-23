Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 275 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

