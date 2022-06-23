Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,508 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

